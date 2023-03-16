Home Business Asylum – Rehlinger wants money for refugee housing in containers
Asylum – Rehlinger wants money for refugee housing in containers

Asylum – Rehlinger wants money for refugee housing in containers

Saarbrücken (German news agency) – Before the meeting of the Prime Ministers this Thursday, Saarland’s Prime Minister Anke Rehlinger (SPD) increased the pressure on the federal government on the subject of refugee costs. “The federal, state and local governments together help the refugees with full conviction,” said Rehlinger of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

Cooperation with the federal government works much better than in 2015/2016. “But the federal states need more support, for example through federal property. Or where that is not possible, the federal government should provide financial support for container solutions, for example,” demanded the SPD politician. “The costs are the most pressing problem for the states and municipalities at the moment, next to the organization of accommodation,” says Rehlinger.

