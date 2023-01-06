Home Business At CES 2023 Hyundai and Kia give space to the most innovative startups
Business

At CES 2023 Hyundai and Kia give space to the most innovative startups

by admin
At CES 2023 Hyundai and Kia give space to the most innovative startups

CES 2023 was the occasion for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia to unveil the ZER01NE project which was born with the intention of promoting collaboration with the next generation of world-class startups, in order to offer innovative solutions. Also presented was ZER01NE Ventures, a joint venture of ZER01NE made up of ZER01NE Accelerator and ZER01NE Company Builder dedicated respectively to startups and group companies.

The ZER01NE Accelerator program is an open innovation platform designed to facilitate collaboration between startups and subsidiaries of Hyundai Motor Group, including Hyundai and Kia, on various projects. In total, 10 programs have been completed since 2018, with more than 140 startups involved.

Hyundai Motor Group also promotes programs dedicated to startups of the group to encourage employees to achieve technological advances through the internal program ZER01NE. This not only allows you to implement an ecosystem of startups to develop products and services based on the creative ideas of employees, but also creates opportunities to commercialize these innovations. To date, the ZER01NE Company Builder program has created 76 in-house startups, 25 of which have become spin-offs.

During CES 2023, ten startups will showcase their innovations within the ZER01NE Pavilion, five under the patronage of the ZER01NE Accelerator and five under the umbrella of the ZER01NE Company Builder. Visitors to Pavilion ZER01NE. Among the innovative technologies on display are a wide-angle multi-camera system and an autonomous driving data processing platform based on edge computing.

You may also like

Tesla cut prices three times in two months,...

Core inflation does not fall, ECB still restrictive

Stock index futures fluctuated upwards, IH main contract...

Wall Street futures slow, spotlight on the job...

It is reported that Xiaomi is developing two...

SMEs, less investments expected in 2023. Uncertainty holds...

Illa: Negma subscribes convertible loan cum warrant for...

Soybean crushing volume remains high, soymeal accumulation effect...

An epiphany marked by optimism, the average expenditure...

Weekly inventory of Lange’s construction steel products: market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy