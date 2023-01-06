Listen to the audio version of the article

CES 2023 was the occasion for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia to unveil the ZER01NE project which was born with the intention of promoting collaboration with the next generation of world-class startups, in order to offer innovative solutions. Also presented was ZER01NE Ventures, a joint venture of ZER01NE made up of ZER01NE Accelerator and ZER01NE Company Builder dedicated respectively to startups and group companies.

The ZER01NE Accelerator program is an open innovation platform designed to facilitate collaboration between startups and subsidiaries of Hyundai Motor Group, including Hyundai and Kia, on various projects. In total, 10 programs have been completed since 2018, with more than 140 startups involved.

Hyundai Motor Group also promotes programs dedicated to startups of the group to encourage employees to achieve technological advances through the internal program ZER01NE. This not only allows you to implement an ecosystem of startups to develop products and services based on the creative ideas of employees, but also creates opportunities to commercialize these innovations. To date, the ZER01NE Company Builder program has created 76 in-house startups, 25 of which have become spin-offs.

During CES 2023, ten startups will showcase their innovations within the ZER01NE Pavilion, five under the patronage of the ZER01NE Accelerator and five under the umbrella of the ZER01NE Company Builder. Visitors to Pavilion ZER01NE. Among the innovative technologies on display are a wide-angle multi-camera system and an autonomous driving data processing platform based on edge computing.