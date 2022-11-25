Jintou.com

last night,cornThe futures are near strong and far weak, and the main 2301 contract is temporarily quoted at 2878 yuan, a slight increase of 0.28% from the previous trading day.

From the perspective of the external market, Anliang Futures pointed out that Russia’s resumption of the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products to the Black Sea port will help increase the supply in the international market. The strike crisis resurged, and the market was under pressure.

From the perspective of the domestic market, Meierya Futures pointed out that according to the data of the National Grain Center, as of November 15, the overall grain sales progress in Northeast China was 12%, which was 3 percentage points slower than the same period last year. It is understood that the grain quality in Northeast China is better this year, and the superimposed planting cost has increased greatly. The growers are generally bullish about selling, and the current high temperature is not conducive to threshing. As a result, the periodical increase is still lower than expected, pushing up the periodical corn price.

According to the analysis of Guodu Futures, this year’s domestic and foreign corn production has been damaged, and traders are actively hoarding goods, resulting in a slow progress in the launch of new grains, and the current pressure on the supply side is relatively small. In terms of demand, driven by the profit of downstream breeding, the demand for feed performed well.

Looking forward to the market outlook, Founder Mid-term Futures stated that external prices and planting costs constitute the main support for domestic futures prices, while concentrated supply also constitutes periodic pressure on futures prices. The overall futures price maintains a range judgment, but the path of price fluctuations needs to pay attention to changes in downstream consumption expectations and stock performance. The corn 01 contract may continue to fluctuate in the short term, and it is recommended to return to wait and see in terms of operation.

