Athletes: higher risk of TMD and myofascial pain

| Athletes appear to have a higher risk of developing myofascial pain, temporomandibular joint problems and craniomandibular dysfunction than non-athletes due to stress and tension. A study with rugby players provides concrete data. |

Around the world, more than three million people in over 100 countries play the contact sport of rugby. Compared to American football, playing rugby is two to three times more likely to cause facial and dental trauma, which researchers have linked to the development of craniomandibular dysfunction and temporomandibular joint disorders. In fact, 53.3% of the active rugby players in the research group showed craniomandibular disorders compared to only 14.3% of the non-athletes. Myofascial pain was reported by 40% of rugby players compared to 23.3% of non-athletes. In addition, the athletes reported more teeth grinding than the comparison group.

Bonotto D et al. Prevalence of temporomandibular disorders in rugby players. Gen Dent 2019, 67(4):72-74. iww.de/s8151.

