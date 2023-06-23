Sweet, animal offspring in the Herzog household

“The animals and our home in Ferlach are my source of strength,” says Vanessa Herzogwho was eagerly awaiting alpaca number five yesterday morning. ignoble (named after the British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith) is the newest member of the Herzog family and the daughter of Maya. And of course the sweet offspring cast a spell over everyone. At the moment, the 27-year-old speed skating queen is in Carinthia – basic training is the order of the day – before she and her team Novus go to Inzell on the summer ice in two weeks. A three-week training camp in Holland is planned for August.

