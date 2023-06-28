The collaboration between Emilia-Romagna and Pennsylvania — Enterprises is strengthened

Agri-food, research and innovation, big data and new technologies for more effective treatments and responses to new health needs. Emilia-Romagna strengthens the relationship with Pennsylvaniaa leading state in the advanced manufacturing, energy and agribusiness sectors, and at the center of the Northeastern US biomedical and pharmaceutical corridor.

A key interlocutor for the Emilia-Romagna production system, in particular after the signing last year of the five-year collaboration agreement, the first of the Region with a US state.

Meeting with the Deputy Minister of Pennsylvania

And exactly one year after the signing of the agreement, the president Stefano Bonaccini, together with the regional councilor for agriculture and agri-food, Alessio Mammimet in New York David BrielPennsylvania’s Deputy Secretary of Development and International Affairs.

It was an opportunity to consolidate relations between the respective industrial clusters, organize meetings between delegations of entrepreneurs and investors, promote the attractiveness of the Emilia-Romagna innovation ecosystem, joint ventures and common projects between the respective university systems. In a picture he sees strong growth in economic exchanges between Emilia-Romagna and the USA. With an export of regional companies that scored in 2022 a value of almost 10.5 billion euros and imports from the USA that are worth it 1 billion eurostherefore with a positive trade balance of over 9 billion euros.

Featured sectors

Among the sectors highlighted in terms of exports, mechanics with 6.28 billion euros, i medicines and pharmaceutical products with 1.2 billion euros, theagribusiness expanded with almost 1 billion euros and the chain ofinhabit with 814 million euros.

“The one signed in Philadelphia is a historic agreement- he underlined Bonaccini-, the first bilateral with one of the US federal states and a further objective achieved in the international relations of Emilia-Romagna, all the more important because it is defined with a state that represents a real hub of innovation in some sectors that are also strategic for our territory and the regional economy”.

“For the Emilia-Romagna Data Valley– he continued – and its network of universities and research centres, but also for some sectors of excellence such as that of food and that of biomedical, it is a precious opportunity. Pushing on sustainable development, attractiveness of talents and good employment is an even more important commitment for us after the very serious flood that hit our area”.

During the meeting, which took place in the headquarters of Icel’Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companiesBonaccini invited Deputy Minister Briel and representatives of the Government of Pennsylvania to Emilia-Romagna in 2024, on the occasion of some trade fairs of particular importance in sectors of common interest, from Exposanità Bologna (April 17-19, 2024) allo European Forum of Robotic di Rimini in March, up to two events of international appeal such as food in Parma (May 7-10, 2024) e Macfruit Rimini (8-10 maggio 2024).

American restaurateurs look to the Food Valley

The meeting between Bonaccini and Briel took place on the second day of the Region’s institutional mission in New York. After the Sunday inauguration of the regional stand at Summer Fancy Food Showthe most important agro-food fair in North America, in which Emilia-Romagna participates with 13 Consortia for the protection of PDO and PGI products and thirty manufacturing companiesi.

Also yesterday, the delegation from Emilia-Romagna, together with the Alma di Colorno haute cuisine school (Parma), visited the Tin Buildingan innovative space dedicated to quality food – from the market, to retail, to catering – located inside one of the historic places of New York: the seaport of Lower Manhattan, in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge. Catering operators also protagonists of the meeting promoted by the association I love Italian Food within the initiative Why the U.S. is loving the Food Valley, always with the aim of promoting regional agri-food. With Dino Borrigeneral manager di Eataly Usa; Stephen Secchiexecutive chef of the award-winning restaurant Rezdora NYC; Cesare Casellapresident of the Italian Association of Chefs NY, e Michele Casadei Massariexecutive chef Lucciola NYC and brand ambassador of Parmigiano Reggiano.