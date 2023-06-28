Home » Nintendo plans to stop scalpers from flashing its future hardware – Gamereactor
Technology

Nintendo plans to stop scalpers from flashing its future hardware – Gamereactor

by admin
Nintendo plans to stop scalpers from flashing its future hardware – Gamereactor

While the Switch may have had a stellar year so far, we know a new day is coming for Nintendo, and in the not-too-distant future we may be saying goodbye to our dear hybrid console.

As with a lot of new hardware we see at launch, scalpers buying inventory can be a serious problem, making it harder for the average customer to get their hands on a new console. However, according to a new shareholder Q&A (via VGC), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa believes there is a way to counteract scalpers.

Furukawa’s idea is simple. He hopes to “produce and ship in quantities that meet customer demand”. That means, with a Switch successor and other new hardware on the way, Nintendo will be producing enough units ahead of launch that there’s plenty to do with it.

This means that hardware will be so plentiful that scalpers will have no chance to take advantage of the shortage. It sounds idealistic, but Furukawa says there are other ideas that could play a role as well.

See also  [XF Technology Unpacking]Modular double-cabin half-height tower! TUF Gaming GT502 Chassis | XFastest News

You may also like

Businesses demand reliable, flexible and protected PCs

OPPO brings professional imaging technologies to Wimbledon for...

The latest Fiesta and the SUV boom

Futurama, the new trailer of the series that...

Hot Wheels car racing game “Hot Wheels Unleashed...

Conversation and Prompt Designer, a female profession

There is a new psychedelic movement in Silicon...

CD Projekt Red hopes to make up for...

A lost Mayan city has been discovered in...

There is a new psychedelic movement in Silicon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy