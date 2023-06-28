Nintendo plans to stop scalpers from flashing its future hardware – Gamereactor

While the Switch may have had a stellar year so far, we know a new day is coming for Nintendo, and in the not-too-distant future we may be saying goodbye to our dear hybrid console.

As with a lot of new hardware we see at launch, scalpers buying inventory can be a serious problem, making it harder for the average customer to get their hands on a new console. However, according to a new shareholder Q&A (via VGC), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa believes there is a way to counteract scalpers.

Furukawa’s idea is simple. He hopes to “produce and ship in quantities that meet customer demand”. That means, with a Switch successor and other new hardware on the way, Nintendo will be producing enough units ahead of launch that there’s plenty to do with it.

This means that hardware will be so plentiful that scalpers will have no chance to take advantage of the shortage. It sounds idealistic, but Furukawa says there are other ideas that could play a role as well.

