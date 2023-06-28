League of Legends x STAFFONLY “Expansion Player Club” opens ASSEMBLE for a limited time! ALL STAFFS

Following the release of the “Player Uniform” series co-branded with the League of Legends in March this year, STAFFONLY joined hands with the League of Legends again on June 20 to bring the “Player Uniform” series. The exclusive “Expansion Player Club” themed offline event will bring an extraordinary gaming experience to summoners and start an exciting expansion journey.

Welcome to the League of Legends X STAFFONLY expansion player club! Here, what we are pursuing is the exhilaration and sense of accomplishment of the players in the extreme operation moment during the expansion process. We are eagerly looking forward to experiencing the expansion moment of the summoners with you. In this club, we provide wonderful design, so that you can show the amazing “game” style. Let us motivate each other together, “peel each other up”, and fully demonstrate the unique expansive styles belonging to our respective branches.

On the opening day, the invited guests completed the “Expansion Jule” through four steps, and experienced and explored the League of Legends X STAFFONLY “Player Daily Service” series:

“Recharging begins”, the summoners are summoned to gather and prepare to load into the club; then the summoners “encourage each other” and come to the two “inflated player” device areas brought by the cooperation with GIN Yang Xiaoying: in In the battlefield-style temporary expansion bunker device in the “Summoner Assembly Area”, select the daily equipment of the respective split players, and join the team with identity missions; then, in the “Summoner Expedition Area” – a multi-transmission screen composed of The arc-shaped device area is the summoning channel connecting reality and the game. All summoners immediately respond to the assembly call, enter the Summoner Canyon, and transform into five heroes with explosive combat power. At the end of the game, the summoners “exploded their mentality” and needed to fan the wind to extinguish the fire. Just in time for the Dragon Boat Festival, players from all walks of life can “makeover” the traditional cattail fan that meets the festival in WORKSHOP according to their own preferences, and DIY to obtain a unique version. “Calm down” is a fruity sparkling drink specially formulated according to the skills of the summoner. Different flavors of drinks bring a unique “skill cooling effect”, providing summoners with a richer new experience of immersive drinks.

STAFFONLY carefully prepared the League of Legends X STAFFONLY limited “very wild and expansive” inflatable hanging picture for the summoners present this time: the logo of the “Jungle” branch of the League of Legends is specially customized as an inflatable home decoration, as this time The Expansion record of the Expansion Players Club experience is kept at home.

The event is open to the public from June 21st to July 11th, at which time you can experience “expansion” and purchase the joint series of products at the ASSEMBLE BY RÉEL venue.

ADDRESS：3F, Rui Ou Department Store, No. 1601 Nanjing West Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

Business hours:10:00～22:00

Released in 2009, “League of Legends” is the first work of Riot Games and one of the most popular competitive games in the world. The game officially supports more than 20 languages, and millions of players log in every day. “League of Legends” is the leader of MOBA games. In each game, two teams, composed of five powerful heroes, charge to destroy the opponent’s base. The game not only combines speed and strategy, but also has the excitement of RTS games and immersive RPG elements.

Year after year, “League of Legends” continues to make breakthroughs in gameplay and narrative every year, bringing players a brand new experience like K/DA, fascinating plot stories like Star Guardian and Soul Blossom, and constantly making technical balance changes to maintain fairness in competition. Based on the world view of Runeterra, the heroes in “League of Legends” shine in music, comics, other games, figure collections, board games, TV series and other fields. The annual League of Legends World Championship is the most-watched eSport and one of the biggest and most popular events in the world.

STAFFONLY is a symbol that transcends groups and spaces, and it is also a sign that they gather on the other side of the surface. In the regularized real space, STAFFONLY has been searching for individual trajectories, and cut out these unique trajectories into a boundary-connected field. Here, STAFFONLY narrates through rich materials, concretizes the blurred boundary between imagination and reality, and outlines a brand-new cultural scene The feeling is reflected in the details of the dress, which becomes the dress code to decode real life. Through the senses and memory, alienated individuals regroup at STAFFONLY’s base, and use the key of curiosity to open the other side of daily life.