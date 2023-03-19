Atlantia changes its name and becomes Mundys

Atlantiathe holding company controlled by Benetton familychanges its name and becomes Mundys. The ad did Alessandro Benettonpresident of Edition, during the New Journey event dedicated to society. “I want to underline that it is not a question of a new dress on an old body, but of sanctioning a project studied for more than a year”, a project which “is made of discontinuity and innovation”.

Atlantia, Blackstone ready to invest capital for M&A

Blackstonethe private equity fund partner of Edition in the takeover bid above Atlantia, “undertook to bring additional capital together with Edizione should it be necessary to make further acquisitions”. The number one of the US fund in Italy said so, Andrew Valeriduring the presentation of Mundys, the new name of Atlantia.

Valeri spoke of “complete agreement from a strategic point of view” between Blackstone eh Benetton in the investment on Atlantia: “we wanted to absolutely preserve the integrity of the group, to then identify a growth path to increase the leadership of this group”, of which he underlined “the very high quality of the assets it has aggregated over time, and which in Blackstone we have always connoted as irreplicable”.

Target of Blackstone it is “to maximize the potential and valorisation of assets”, but also “to aim for leadership in sustainable infrastructural mobility in many countries, not only financially, but as Alessandro said, also in terms of innovation and sustainability”.

