The Exchange Rate in Mexico: Dollar Sees a Downward Trend on July 7

Title: Exchange Rate in Mexico Fluctuates as Dollar and Euro Experience Slight Changes

Subtitle: Bitcoin Shows Upward Trend on Friday, July 7

Date: July 7, 2023

Mexican Peso experiences a slight decline against the US dollar as the exchange rate firms up at 17.2486 pesos, according to data from PesoMXN.com. This represents a small difference compared to the previous day’s rate of 17.1298 pesos. The average purchase rate stands at 16.8049 pesos, while the sale rate is at 17.6923 pesos. (Update: 7:00 a.m.)

In comparison, various banking institutions in Mexico report an average exchange rate of 17.160 pesos per dollar. The purchase rate stands at 16.643 pesos, while the sale rate reaches 17.677 pesos.

Credit card transactions display an average dollar price of 17.1667 pesos. The average purchase rate stands at 16.770 pesos, and the sale rate is at 17.563 pesos.

PesoMXN.com, which evaluates 33 different sources from institutions and banks, confirms that the average exchange rate from the US dollar to the Peso is 17.2486 pesos in Mexico today. The average buying exchange rate is 16.8049 pesos, while the average selling exchange rate stands at 17.6923 pesos. (Update: Friday, July 7, 2023 – 7:00 am)

Upon reviewing the 33 sources, PesoMXN.com records the following information:

– Banjercito offers the highest buying exchange rate at 17.0600 MXN per dollar.

– Scotiabank provides the lowest buying exchange rate at 15.1000 MXN per dollar.

– Scotiabank also offers the highest selling exchange rate at 19.1000 MXN per dollar.

– For payment of obligations, the lowest selling exchange rate is at 17.0040 MXN per dollar.

As for the euro, its value has increased slightly. The average exchange rate in Mexico now stands at 18.8443 pesos, compared to the previous rate of 18.7158 pesos. The average purchase rate for the euro is 18.2790 pesos, while the sale rate is 19.4096 pesos.

Bitcoin showcases positive growth, with the price quoted at $30,399 (USD) per BTC at the beginning of the day. This represents an increase compared to the previous day’s value of $30,140 (USD). Bitcoin has experienced a decline of 1.84% in the last 24 hours, but an overall growth of 0.33% in the last week and 13.39% in the last month, as reported by Binance.

