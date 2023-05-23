Attention scammers! – More credit and debit card fraud – News

The banking ombudsman speaks of an “unbroken trend” towards more and more cases of fraud. In 2022, the majority related to credit and debit cards.

Andreas Barfuss has been the Swiss Banking Ombudsman since January 1, 2023 and looks back on a difficult year at the media conference. The year 2022 stands for a very turbulent environment on the financial markets, he says.

The corona pandemic is still having an impact, inflation is a big problem and the Ukraine war and its consequences are also preoccupying the financial markets. In short: the global balance of power has been permanently disturbed.

The increasing number of fraud cases in Switzerland is also worrying. This rose again in 2022 – by 4 percent. In total, the Ombudsman closed 2006 cases – 1,302 of them orally and 704 in writing. The number of unreported cases is likely to be large.

Card fraud: How to protect yourself

The Internet is a space that can be dangerous. Cases of fraud happen all the time. The payment card company Viseca writes how you can protect yourself. Basically, the following applies: Check the card statements carefully every month. Online-Shopping: Shop only from trusted online stores. In addition, only make payments using a secure procedure. A look at the terms and conditions of the dealer also helps. You should also exercise caution when providing personal information. These should only be given if this is necessary for the desired service. When shopping online via a third-party WLAN, there is also the risk that the data will be unprotected. It is recommended to only use secured hotspots.

Phishing-Mails: Organized fraudsters regularly send phishing emails to gain unauthorized access to card data. Important: Do not reply to emails that appear suspicious; Also, do not click on links or open attachments. Phishing emails can be recognized above all by the fact that urgency is signaled, links and attachments are in the email, threats are formulated or personal data is requested.

Organized fraudsters regularly send phishing emails to gain unauthorized access to card data. Important: Do not reply to emails that appear suspicious; Also, do not click on links or open attachments. Phishing emails can be recognized above all by the fact that urgency is signaled, links and attachments are in the email, threats are formulated or personal data is requested. Fraudulent SMS: Fraudulent phishing text messages aim to steal credit card details via a link from a phishing website. If you receive a corresponding message, the following applies: Under no circumstances should you select the link and delete the SMS.

Fraudulent phishing text messages aim to steal credit card details via a link from a phishing website. If you receive a corresponding message, the following applies: Under no circumstances should you select the link and delete the SMS. Suspicious calls: Fraud attempts can also be made over the phone. For example, it is claimed that the fraudster works for a software company and that the PC was infected with a virus. To "solve" the problem, you are asked to enter your credit card details and to install a much too expensive program that is supposed to repair the damage. This conversation should be ended immediately, personal information, especially credit card information, should never be given.

Barfuss speaks of an “unbroken trend” towards more and more cases of fraud. These have increased, especially in the digital space. The more people shop online, the more fraud there is. One in five cases brought before the ombudsman is now an internet fraud of this kind. The majority involved credit and debit card fraud.

A case to remember

When asked about a specific example, Barfuss specifically remembers a young woman who wanted to sell her bed on an online sales platform. She quickly found someone interested. The alleged buyer informed the young woman that he wanted to transfer the money to her. “All you have to do is log in to this special Swiss Post payment service and enter your credit card details there.”

But when she did, the data and money were gone, Barfuss recalls. The fraudsters would carry out their own transactions with the stolen data or install an e-wallet.

Goodwill often as the only chance

Once the money is gone, customers turn to the banks. You feel cheated, even though the bank or credit card issuer hasn’t actually done anything wrong. In discussions between the banks and the injured party, a goodwill solution is often found, says Barfuss.

The Ombudsman can make a decisive contribution here. In 257 of 704 cases received in writing, he intervened with the financial institution concerned and even suggested a concrete solution in 170 cases. In 95 percent of the cases, the financial institution followed the recommendation of the ombudsman. “This last figure of 95 percent in particular underlines the added value of our work for customers and proves the high level of expertise of the ombudsman.”

Barfuss therefore recommends that customers be more careful with their own bank details and check each transaction carefully.