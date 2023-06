Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi AG. dpa

At the beginning of the year, a judgment by the Federal Court of Justice caused horror in the boardrooms of the Dax 40 companies. The judges of the criminal court had ruled that the Remuneration of works councils at Volkswagen not legal may be. Until then, the salary was based on the model of a “hypotical career”. To put it simply, an estimate is made of the career path an employee would have taken if he had not been a member of the works council.