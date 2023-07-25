Home » August state bonuses, payroll increases are coming: who benefits
August state bonuses, payroll increases are coming: who benefits

by admin
August state bonuses, payroll increases are coming: who benefits

August state bonus: the distribution of the emolument for public employees only for 2023 and distributed over 13 months will start from next month

NoiPathe platform of the ministry of economy which manages the payroll of civil servants, confirmed that the first installment of the one-off incentive for 2023 introduced with the Budget Law for civil servants will arrive in August state. The emolument is equal to 1.5% of the salary to be paid for 13 months with effects “only for the purposes of retirement benefits”.

For operators in the school sector the state bonuses august it will instead be distributed as early as July.

August state bonuses, who is entitled to it and how much will be received

