Auto euro, 7, costs from 4 to ten times higher: Acea raises the alarm on the summary increase

The European automotive industry is committed to reducing emissions. However, the Euro 7 proposal formulated by the European Commission does not seem to be the right way to do it, at least according to a study by Acea, the association of European car manufacturers. The reason is obvious: it would have a low environmental impact and costs 4 to 10 times higher.

Acea, this is how much the costs would increase

The proposed Euro 7 regulation will in fact increase the production costs of cars, vans, trucks and buses. According to a study by Frontier Economics on behalf of Acea, the costs that will fall per vehicle would be approximately 2,000 euros higher for cars and vans with internal combustion engines and very close to 12,000 euros if referred to diesel trucks and buses.

Acea, Commission estimates to be reviewed

These figures are 4 to 10 times higher than the Commission’s estimates in its Euro 7 impact assessment: €180-450 for cars and vans and €2,800 for trucks and buses. These estimates according to the association of vehicle manufacturers include only the direct costs of production, mainly from the point of view of both equipment and investments.

Acea, the current regulations are already more than rigorous

It is important to note that these additional costs do not correspond to the purchase prices, to the point that, instead, they further increase the prices for end users. The price increases would therefore be higher than the figures quoted in the study. With the current Euro 6/VI standards, the EU has the most comprehensive and stringent standards for pollutant emissions such as NOx and particulate matter in the world.

Acea, the benefits come from electrification

Thanks to state-of-the-art vehicle technology, exhaust emissions are already at a barely measurable level. “Environmental and health benefits will be achieved by the transition to electrification by replacing older vehicles on EU roads with highly efficient Euro 6/VI models.” This was stated by Sigrid de Vries, general manager of Acea.