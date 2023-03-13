The key points The new routes

How will it work

Brenner motorway confirms itself as a laboratory for the mobility of the future. With the BrennerLec project, launched on an experimental basis in September 2016 and now further expanded with the introduction of 5 new sections at dynamic speed, the concessionaire of the A22 Modena-Vipiteno is committed to creating a corridor with low emissions along the Brenner motorway axis. The acronym Lec stands for Lower emissions corridor. How does A22 aim to hit this result? Reducing the travel speed of vehicles. The motto is: slow down to pollute less.

Carlo Costa, general manager of Autobrennero says: «The sections involved are those that go from Bressanone to Bolzano, where the speed limit will be 90 kilometers per hour. In Egna, Trento and Rovereto the limit will be 100 kilometers per hour. In Bolzano we start today (Monday 13 March 2023, ndr), in Rovereto by the summer. The aims are not only environmental but also safety: we have observed that in the affected sections the accident rates have decreased by 5 times».

How will it actually work? A complex technological model developed as part of the BrennerLec project will prompt the Cau, the A22 User Assistance Centre, to activate the measure when there will be the maximum benefit for the environment and for motorway traffic. The variable message panels will then indicate the recommended speed, which will drop to 90 km per hour where the limit of 110 is in force (Bressanone and Bolzano) and to 100 where the limit cannot exceed 130 (Egna, Trento and Rovereto). At the end of the section concerned, a pictogram will signal the end of the dynamic speed reduction. Attention, along all these five stretches the speed reduction will take place for environmental purposes. No obligation therefore, because the law does not provide for it, but a heartfelt invitation for those traveling to slow down.