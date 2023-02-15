Home Business Autogrill, consolidated revenues up 50% in 2022
Autogrill, consolidated revenues up 50% in 2022

In 2022 Autogrillaccording to preliminary data examined by the board, recorded consolidated revenues equal to 4,148.3 million euros, up by 59.7% (+50.2% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2,596.8 million in 2021. Revenues in 2022 represent around 88% of what was reported in 2019 , excluding sales made during the period and at constant exchange rates. The like for like performance of revenues shows +52.8%, with the contribution of all the regions and all the channels in which the group operates. In 2022 there was a positive exchange rate effect of 165.1 million euros, mainly due to the devaluation of the euro against the US dollar.

Contracts won and renewals at 3.4 billion

The new ones won contracts and renewals they amount to a total of approximately 3.4 billion euro, with an average duration of approximately 6 years. Renewals amount to approximately 2.2 billion, which include the renewal of contracts at the airports of Fort Mayers, Miami, Honolulu e Arlandawhen new contracts won amount to approximately 1.3 billion, which include contracts won at the airports of Rome Fiumicino, Salt Lake City, Bangalore and Doha. In detail on revenues, the revenues of the Airports channel amounted to 2,791.9 million euros (+95.6% and +77.5% at constant exchange rates), those of the Motorways channel amounted to 1,061.8 million (+5. 9% and +4.2) and revenues from other channels equal to 294.6 million (+76% and +73.1%). The final results will be approved on March 9th.

