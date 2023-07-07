Home » Autogrill, Dufry reaches 96.3% of the share capital: farewell to the stock exchange from 24 July
Business

Autogrill, Dufry reaches 96.3% of the share capital: farewell to the stock exchange from 24 July

by admin
Autogrill, Dufry reaches 96.3% of the share capital: farewell to the stock exchange from 24 July

Autogrill leaves piazza Affari from 24 July

The delisting date has been set for Autogrill from Piazza Affari, as Dufry announced the final results of the procedure for the fulfillment of the obligation to purchase shares in the context of the takeover bid on the historic company of motorway refreshment points.

Autogrill will be delisted on Euronext Milan on 24 July, subject to suspension of the stock in the trading sessions of 20 and 21 July 2023. The company’s shares are currently trading slightly lower, down 0.20% to €6.725 , in a negative context for the Ftse Mib (-0.80%). Dufry is trading 0.80% down to 41.51 Swiss francs on the Zurich stock exchange.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Hollywood love triangle: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rumors. PHOTO

You may also like

Economy: Ifo boss Fuest expects difficult years for...

Eve of Destruction: Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Economic...

there is too much work in the United...

Interest Rate Hike Expectations Impact U.S. Stocks, Chinese...

People – Britney Spears reports attack by security...

Open clash between Palazzo Chigi and the judiciary,...

Location survey: Many companies are already planning their...

China’s New Energy Vehicle Industry Reaches 20 Million...

Case Santanchè, Schlein in tow of Conte. The...

Box of beer for 9.99 euros: market researchers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy