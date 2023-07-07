Autogrill, Dufry reaches 96.3% of the share capital: farewell to the stock exchange from 24 July

Autogrill leaves piazza Affari from 24 July

The delisting date has been set for Autogrill from Piazza Affari, as Dufry announced the final results of the procedure for the fulfillment of the obligation to purchase shares in the context of the takeover bid on the historic company of motorway refreshment points.

Autogrill will be delisted on Euronext Milan on 24 July, subject to suspension of the stock in the trading sessions of 20 and 21 July 2023. The company’s shares are currently trading slightly lower, down 0.20% to €6.725 , in a negative context for the Ftse Mib (-0.80%). Dufry is trading 0.80% down to 41.51 Swiss francs on the Zurich stock exchange.

