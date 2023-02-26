Listen to the audio version of the article

from England to Italy with a bit of Silicon Valley. Jaguar Land Rover is betting on our country by opening an Engineering Hub dedicated to the development of driver assistance systems and next-generation autonomous driving technologies based on artificial intelligence.

The research center of the British group is one of the three new sites, together with Spain and Germany, which will employ a total of over 150 engineers.

The new design centers will arise thanks to the recent strategic partnership with nVidia, famous for the production of highly advanced graphics cards, cutting-edge virtualization systems and automotive solutions, and will integrate the current network of design divisions of the group in Europe and in the world. The new research centers were created to support Jaguar Land Rover’s “Reimagine” strategy which, starting from 2025, will see it exclusively offer electric models based on a software-defined platform, capable of offering automated systems for active safety, and driver assistance. The cars will also offer artificial intelligence features, including driver and occupant monitoring, as well as advanced visualization features of the environment around the vehicle. The physical headquarters of the new Engineering Hub will be in Bologna but the engineers will work from all over the country, sharing data and information thanks to advanced tools provided by Nvidia. On a global level, this innovative initiative will see teams of specialists collaborate with each other in a work model based on remote working from different locations around the world.