Foods that must be limited or avoided for people with diabetes include several categories of foods, let’s see which ones.

Diabetes: forbidden foods

Added Sugars: Sugar, honey, high fructose corn syrups, and artificial sweeteners.

Refined carbohydrates: White bread, white pasta, white rice, cakes, cookies and other baked goods that contain white flour.

Foods high in saturated fat: Red meat, butter, cheese, cream and other full-fat dairy products.

Sugary drinks: soda, sports drinks, and fruit juices.

Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of hypoglycemia and interfere with glycemic control.

In general, people with diabetes should avoid foods that are high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, which can spike blood sugar levels rapidly. Instead, choose foods high in fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, and lean sources of protein, such as chicken, fish, and legumes. Also, it’s important to limit your intake of saturated fats and choose sources of healthy fats, such as olive oil, avocados, and nuts. Finally, it is important to follow a balanced diet and consult a doctor or dietician to obtain a personalized meal plan.