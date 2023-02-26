The week was marked by several controversies, such as the one that starred the representative Susana Boreal, which went viral for claiming that she smoked marijuana regularly. Faced with this situation, there was no shortage of comments and one of those who spoke was the comedian Moth.

Despite having the support of representative Carvalho and the Colombian ambassador in Mexico, Boreal was the target of comments on social networks, for accepting that he used marijuana regularly and that it should stop being seen as a taboo, in the midst of of a discussion about the legalization of this drug in our country.

It was not only the comments, the representative has had to see herself in several memes that have been made to her for her particular response, which left the other congressmen present in the venue surprised. One of those who shared an image of her on social networks was the comedian Moth.

Although the comedian is not one to appear so much before the media talking about politics, this time he did it with a meme, in which the protagonist is the former representative of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Bolívar. The photo is the remembered scene in which the librettist comes out with a sack of marijuana.

The message with which the iconic image of Bolívar is accompanied is the following: “It’s Saturday and the body knows it”In addition, it has a text inside the image that talks about what Boreal said.

“Rumba today at Susana’s apartment, are you going? – I:”mentions the image, where Bolívar holds a large sack with marijuana buds, after visiting a cannabis production plant, for medicinal purposes.

Moth received several joke comments to Boreal



Fans have very varied tastes and when they don’t like something, they begin to comment on various things on social networks, so it becomes a difficult space to comment on a photograph or a Twitter account.

On this occasion, the followers of Moth They talked about how slow the change has been with this current government and the politicians who are in Congress, in this case, as is the representative Susana Boreal.

“But they were happy with the change. That’s what many celebrities like you and others who were tired of the same old said.”wrote a user of the social network, in the profile of Polilla.