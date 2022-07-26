Naughty Dog will launch The Last of Us: Part I in a few weeks, as the game debuts on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd this year. The remake of the critically acclaimed original game will feature a variety of technical and graphical improvements, and with Sony’s recent strategy to bring its biggest game to PC, the question of when the title will also come to PC has become a growing issue. common topic.

While the PC version of The Last of Us: Part 1 is not yet dated, a recent Twitter comment from Naughty Dog’s senior environment texture artist Jonathan Benainous has teased a time frame.

“Great to hear you hyped man! PC version should come out later, but soon after PS5 release!

While there’s no firm date yet, we’ll be sure to keep you informed when Sony and Naughty Dog decide to announce this.