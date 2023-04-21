What to do in the event of an earthquake: the ten emergency rules

13
Find out about the seismic classification of the municipality where you live. You need to know what standards to adopt for construction, who to refer to and what measures are envisaged in the event of an emergency. Also find out where the gas and water taps and the electrical panel are located and how they are closed. During the seismic event they can be damaged and it is important to know where to put your hands
