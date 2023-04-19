Pnrr: Padua, renovation of 9 Erp lodgings – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PADUA, APRIL 18 – The Municipality of Padua has earmarked 1,150,000 euros for the renovation of nine Public Residential Buildings. The intervention is financed by the EU under the Pnrr and the budget is €431,280.65 for the flats in via Boyle and via Curie, and €720,561.81 for the six flats in via Pizzamano. It is a general redevelopment and energy efficiency intervention, with the aim of increasing the quality of public houses.



“The attention of our Municipality for the rehabilitation and renovation of Erp buildings – notes the councilor for housing policies Francesca Benciolini is always constant and with today’s resolutions we add another nine lodgings to the recovery plan that we are carrying out also in collaboration with other entities such as Ater. In addition to the great opportunity of the Pnrr, we continue to seize all possible opportunities to raise funds for the renovation of our homes because the house continues to be the major emergency that our communities are facing. Unfortunately, the funds available are always linked to individual tenders and non-structural, an element that makes it difficult to plan the interventions and organic renovation of the accommodation that takes into account all the needs”. (HANDLE).

