Home » Autovelox, Salvini: “Tools for making cash, new rules are coming”
Business

Autovelox, Salvini: “Tools for making cash, new rules are coming”

by admin
Autovelox, Salvini: “Tools for making cash, new rules are coming”

Salvini demolishes the speed cameras: the video intervention

“I agree with the need for regulation on the placement of Speed ​​Cameras, to avoid improper use, given that in some cases they are used only to raise cash. And I say this loudly about the fight for road safety. We need to find ways to have healthier balance sheets without weighing on the pockets of motorists and motorcyclists without achieving real road safety”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini responding to the Question Time reassuring about the process for the approval of implementing rules.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Kaizhong Precision: Since the beginning of this year, the company's new energy three powers (batteries, motors, electronic control), intelligent driving components, and imported replacement new products have increased significantly. The fixed-point projects of many core customers have gradually entered the mass production stage_ 东方财网

You may also like

Government – ​​Bundestag advises Union application for committee...

Schlein, “supercazzola” on the waste-to-energy plant: “A choice...

Stuttgart startup Flip builds Slack alternative for assembly...

Rome waste-to-energy plant, FdI overrides Pd and M5S:...

A Tesla order raised one family’s fortune to...

Wall Street: S&P 500 opens lower as Morgan...

Sentou: 29-year-old founds pubic hair startup – Business...

Venture capital, investments in Italian startups collapse

2023 Shanghai Auto Show | BMW i Vision...

Business Angels: These are the 10 most active...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy