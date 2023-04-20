Autovelox, Salvini: “Tools for making cash, new rules are coming”

Salvini demolishes the speed cameras: the video intervention

“I agree with the need for regulation on the placement of Speed ​​Cameras, to avoid improper use, given that in some cases they are used only to raise cash. And I say this loudly about the fight for road safety. We need to find ways to have healthier balance sheets without weighing on the pockets of motorists and motorcyclists without achieving real road safety”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini responding to the Question Time reassuring about the process for the approval of implementing rules.

