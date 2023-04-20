Woman found dead in the Pavia area, murder is being investigated

A woman was found dead this afternoon in a house in Scaldasole (Pavia), in Lomellina. The body was found just before 5pm.

She was a carer of Albanian nationality. Her name was Anila Ruci and she was 38 years old. Most likely it was a homicide: this is the hypothesis being investigated by the carabinieri, who immediately intervened on the spot with the soldiers of the Voghera (Pavia) company and their colleagues from the Pavia operational unit.

The victim was allegedly stabbed. The woman had been living in the house for about a year where she was found dead. Outside the house was the victim’s brother, who was himself stabbed. The man was rescued and taken to the hospital: his conditions are not serious. The area where the probable murder took place, close to the center of Scaldasole (Pavia), was cordoned off by the carabinieri who are continuing their investigations to shed light on the case.

