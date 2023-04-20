In the playoffs, 8 entered the 4 series and eliminated the Guangzhou team Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

In the playoffs, 8 entered the 4 series and eliminated the Guangzhou team Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals

The semifinals will face the Shenzhen team

Hangzhou Daily News “Zhejiang” team ushered in their best time. On the evening of April 19th, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team, which won the first game of the CBA playoffs with 8 goals and 4 wins, went on an away game and continued to play against the youth team Guangzhou team. Although the Guangzhou team returned to the home court with extraordinary momentum, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu Men’s Basketball Team, which had blossomed more points, finally won 113 to 100. The series eliminated the opponent with a big score of 2 to 0, and successfully entered the top four of the playoffs.

In this game, in order to limit the insider Li Yanzhe of the Guangzhou team who played well in the last game, the head coach of Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team Wang Shilong adjusted the starting lineup. The striker “Tank” Liu Zeyi returned to the starting lineup, forming a top-level athletic frontcourt lineup with Gary and Yu Jiahao. Captain Wu Qian, who started the game in the first round of the contest between the two sides, once again played the role of the sixth man in this game.

After the start of the game, despite the menacing Guangzhou team playing at home, facing the tough defense of the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team, they could only be “thundering and raining little” on the offensive end. As soon as Liu Ze played well, he scored 7 points and 4 rebounds in the first quarter, leading the team to the lead.

However, the young Guangzhou team is by no means an easy person to beat the experienced Shandong team in the last round of 12-8 playoffs. Under the old coach Guo Shiqiang’s deployment of troops, the Guangzhou team was biting the score, and the two sides played back and forth. At the end of the half, Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team only had a 3-point lead.

The fierce situation changed until Liu Zeyi appeared in the middle of the third quarter. The impact of his strike partner with Gary on both ends of the offense and defense was immediate, and the two teamed up to play a wave of 9-0 offensive climax. Although the tenacious Guangzhou team fought to the last moment of the game, the stronger Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team did not give up the initiative, and finally won the away game and successfully advanced to the semi-finals.

Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team played team basketball. Liu Zeyi scored a game-high 26 points and 13 rebounds. Cheng Shuipeng scored 21 points. Lu Wenbo scored 18 points and 10 rebounds. Wu Qian scored 16 points and 5 rebounds. rebounds, Gary 15 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

This is the second time that the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team has entered the semi-finals of the playoffs for the second time in the past three years. Their opponent in the semi-finals is the Shenzhen team that was directly promoted to the semi-finals due to the impact of the “Sushang and Shanghai punishment” incident. These are the two teams. Meet for the first time in the playoffs. The two sides will start the duel on April 25, using a 5-game 3-win system.