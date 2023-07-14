Aviation – Düsseldorf airport boss defends security concept

Airport Dsseldorf (archive) dts

Dsseldorf (German news agency) – The managing director of Dsseldorf Airport, Lars Redeligx, defended the airport’s security concept against criticism after the protest by the Last Generation group. The fence around the site meets “all legal security requirements according to the high German and European requirements,” said Redeligx of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

“It’s a bar fence, sturdier than chain link fence and equipped with anti-climbing protection.” He is “regularly patrolled by airport security and the federal police,” even if of course you can’t be in every spot all the time. “And it includes an alarm and reporting system that makes us the technological leader in Germany.” According to Redeligx, the first emergency services were on site just four minutes after the alarm was received by the airport’s traffic control center.

This prevented the activists from being able to spread out over a large area. “The fact that only some of the activists were ultimately only able to stick to one spot is also a result of this short reaction time,” said the airport boss. Nevertheless, the security concept should be checked, said Redeligx. “Of course, against the background of the events, you have to check nationwide to what extent even stronger security is required in the future, also through improvements to the fences.”

Members of the “Last Generation” protest group entered the grounds of Düsseldorf Airport early Thursday morning and stuck themselves to the apron. Flight operations were partly stopped completely, partly restricted. A similar campaign also took place at Hamburg Airport.

