Swiss recovered from the nosedive in the corona pandemic last year and ended up in the black.

The airline achieved an operating profit of 456 million francs after an operating loss of 405 million francs in the previous year.

However, the Swiss is still not at the flight level of the pre-corona period 2019.

Sales more than doubled to CHF 4.41 billion. This after he had collapsed in the previous two years. In 2021, Swiss had only made 2.1 billion francs in sales. In the first year of the pandemic, 2020, it was only CHF 1.85 billion.

However, despite the climb, Swiss is still not at the flight level of the pre-corona period: in 2019 the Lufthansa subsidiary had a turnover of 5.33 billion and an operating profit of 578 million francs.

Post-pandemic demand boom

But the post-pandemic demand boom has given Swiss a boost. In addition to the recovery in passenger bookings, cost optimization and stable flight operations in the summer drove earnings up. The adjusted operating profit margin reached double digits again at 10.4 percent.

The first quarter was still characterized by great uncertainty due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the start of the Russian war against Ukraine, wrote Swiss: “In the spring, however, people’s confidence in travel quickly returned and the demand curve for air travel showed a clear upward trend .»

Parent company Lufthansa with billions in profit

open box

Box zuklappen



After two years of losses in the corona crisis, Lufthansa again made billions in day-to-day business in 2022. Thanks to the recovery in ticket demand and record results in freight and maintenance, the operating profit adjusted for special items (adjusted EBIT) reached a good 1.5 billion euros, as the MDax-listed group announced on Friday in Frankfurt. See also Quantitative private equity short-term cooling has broad space for long-term development_China IT News Lufthansa thus met its forecast, which had been raised three times over the course of the year, and fulfilled the expectations of analysts. In the current year, CEO Carsten Spohr wants to increase adjusted operating profit “significantly”. In the past year, the airlines of the group transported a total of around 102 million passengers, more than twice as many as in the second Corona year 2021. Nevertheless, the passenger airlines remained operationally in the red at 300 million euros, as profits in the second half of the year were unable to make up for the losses from the first half of the year, which was shaped by the pandemic. Group-wide sales jumped by 95 percent to almost 32.8 billion euros. The bottom line was a surplus of 791 million euros after a loss of almost 2.2 billion in the previous year.

Strong cargo demand

The continuing strong demand for cargo also had a positive effect on the result. The freight result is the strongest in the company’s history, Swiss continued.

In the current year, Swiss is planning with a conservative capacity of around 85 percent compared to the pre-Corona year 2019: “The goal is still to ensure the greatest possible stability in flight operations.” The entire Swiss fleet will be positioned in Zurich and Geneva again in the summer, it said.