The senator Didier Lobo was appointed party manager Radical change in the department of Cesar, a decision that was made this Thursday during a meeting between some militants in the city of Valledupar.

“Yesenia Hernández is the secretary of the party, the idea is that with this structure let’s start looking for candidates who will represent us in the October elections”, explained Germán Córdoba, national director of the community.

The pastuso lawyer assured THE PYLON what “decisions are no longer made from Bogotá or centrally, it is the regions with their own knowledge that have to do it”.

INDEPENDENT?

For his part, Lobo Chinchilla talks about independence against the current government of Gustavo Petroa position that according to the congressman “It has been consistent in other governments such as that of Iván Duque.”

At the territorial level, his party co-operated with the governor of CesarLuis Alberto Monsalvoremoved from office for alleged irregularities in contracts of the School Feeding Program, PAE.

PARTY SEATS

Cambio Radical was directed by the deputy Raul Romero, who will once again campaign for the Assembly of Cesar, as well as his colleague Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez. In total they are 39 councilors and 29 Youth councilors for this political group.

THE PYLON learned that the Valledupar councilor Luis Fernando Quintero andHe was in Bogotá seeking the support of the national directory to be the candidate for the Valledupar City HallHowever, Lobo assured that all the proposals will be analyzed.