No excuses, no culprits to find and only one imperative: to give more, all together. Clear words those of Javier Zanettiwho analyzed the moment ofInter, returning from the knockout in the last round of the championship against Bologna. Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of the book by Gianluca Pagliuca, his former partner, the Nerazzurri vice president asked for a route change decided: “The most important thing is that none of us are looking for alibis – began Zanetti -, I heard the words of Inzaghi and Lautaro and, when you hear the coach and one of the most representative players who are not looking for an alibi but who recognize that it was not a match up to par, you understand that this is the road from which to start again. There are so many important engagements close together, we hope to give an answer as early as Sunday. The detachment from the summit? First of all we must recognize the great championship that Napoli is doing with Luciano Spalletti, it is something extraordinary. Then we we are aware that we have left some stitches along the way when maybe we shouldn’t have, but the field said this and, when there are difficulties, we must not look for the culprits but for the solutions. I have heard and read that Inzaghi must give more. It’s not just Inzaghi who has to give more, we all have to give more: the club, the players and even the coach. We are a team and the merits and demerits are never of a single person”.