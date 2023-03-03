Home Sports Inter, Zanetti: ‘We all have to give more, not just Inzaghi’
Inter, Zanetti: 'We all have to give more, not just Inzaghi'

Inter, Zanetti: ‘We all have to give more, not just Inzaghi’

No excuses, no culprits to find and only one imperative: to give more, all together. Clear words those of Javier Zanettiwho analyzed the moment ofInter, returning from the knockout in the last round of the championship against Bologna. Speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of the book by Gianluca Pagliuca, his former partner, the Nerazzurri vice president asked for a route change decided: “The most important thing is that none of us are looking for alibis – began Zanetti -, I heard the words of Inzaghi and Lautaro and, when you hear the coach and one of the most representative players who are not looking for an alibi but who recognize that it was not a match up to par, you understand that this is the road from which to start again. There are so many important engagements close together, we hope to give an answer as early as Sunday. The detachment from the summit? First of all we must recognize the great championship that Napoli is doing with Luciano Spalletti, it is something extraordinary. Then we we are aware that we have left some stitches along the way when maybe we shouldn’t have, but the field said this and, when there are difficulties, we must not look for the culprits but for the solutions. I have heard and read that Inzaghi must give more. It’s not just Inzaghi who has to give more, we all have to give more: the club, the players and even the coach. We are a team and the merits and demerits are never of a single person”.

“Lautaro conveys a sense of belonging, Lukaku is improving. We are ready for the Champions League”

Zanetti also focused on two of Inter’s most important players, Lautaro Martinez and Lukaku: “Lautaro is demonstrating since it arrived a great sense of belongingwhich is very important, and try to convey it outside as well. Lukaku is improving a lothad a very serious injury which unfortunately kept him out for a long time and it is not easy for a striker like him, due to his size, to fully recover. In recent weeks, however, a much more positive Lukaku has been seen”. Closing on the return match in the Champions League against Porto and again on the too many ups and downs in the league: “We are very confident for the Champions League match above all because in the first leg we showed that we can face this commitment with great personality. We know it won’t be easy in the second leg because Porto will play their game, but we will we will be ready. Why these performance changes during the season? Wish I had the answer… Surely we always work to improve, We’ve had a few games in which we didn’t have continuityeven when we could have closed games we didn’t, but this is also part of the journey and we must look forward. I repeat, difficulties are overcome all together. We have a home game on Sunday with Lecce and all we expect a great response“.

