Home » Aviation: The fight between Boeing and Airbus has never been about so much
Business

Aviation: The fight between Boeing and Airbus has never been about so much

by admin
Aviation: The fight between Boeing and Airbus has never been about so much

It is just after three in the afternoon when a Boeing 777-X test aircraft rolls onto the runway at Le Bourget Airport near Paris in the oncoming rain. The pilot applies full thrust, the machine spirals into the sky at a frighteningly steep angle, powered by the largest and most powerful engines currently in commercial aviation.

Inside the wide-body jet there is a strange cream-white plastic body with the inscription A350 next to a lot of technology on an outer wall. A Boeing engineer points it out with a grin during a short tour of the aircraft before take-off. The object, which is almost 40 centimeters wide, is here for illustration purposes, he explains.

See also  European taxes on Russian profits

You may also like

Polls, Meloni down: a competitor rises

500 hectares of cultivation area: cucumber harvest in...

The “Business Meetings” are underway: the relationship between...

Gerry Weber wants to close most of its...

Delivery, not just food: colonies of 200 bacteria...

U.S. Treasury liquidity improves, a measure of market...

EU overtakes China in investing in battery technology

Iren: still growing in the photovoltaic sector with...

Summer vacation: minimum wage, mini job, income tax...

Safilo: advanced negotiation with Thelios (Lvmh) on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy