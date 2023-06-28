Home » Awards à gogo and omnipresence in talks, Agnese Pini challenges the laws of physics
The omnipresence in the talk shows of the super director of Qn Agnese Pini also defies the laws of physics

In one of the most beautiful apocryphal gospels in the Coptic language, that of the apostle Didymus Thomas, we read: “Lift a stone and I will be there, break a tree and you will find me”. Well, by improperly uniting the sacred and the profane, this is what happens with the journalist Agnese Pinisuper director of The nation of Florence, but also of Rest of the Pug of Bologna and de The day from Milan. She is also responsible for the general supervision and integration of the three newspapers of the group Monrefwhich belongs to the Monti Riffesser family.

Start collaborating with Nation, in the Carrara edition, where it was born, then moves to Siena and finally arrives in Florence. In 2019 the coup: she comes to direct the Nation and is the first woman in the history of the Tuscan newspaper. She then appoints you to manage the Triple Alliance from 2022, after taking out the previous director Michael Brambilla that he “didn’t see it coming”. From that moment we find her in all the important talk shows that she runs systematically. And that is, it can be easily monitored while doing them all with maniacal precision.

If you turn on the television in the evening, the modern equivalent of “cathode wood”, she is there. If you change a channel her face reappears, if by zapping you move to dark and remote lands of the Kingdom of Frequencies, she reappears incessantly. Angelic face, blond hair, clear eyes, she talks constantly about everything. He looks like a little angel but he can’t get rid of it easily, he always comes back no matter how much effort the viewer makes.

