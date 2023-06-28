Bogdan Tanjević insulted Partizan basketball players | Sport

The famous basketball coach Bogdan Tanjević insulted the Partizan basketball players who left the club.

Famous basketball coach Bogdan Tanjević is not satisfied that two Partizan basketball players decided to leave the club after a great season with Željko Obradović. Kevin Panter should be made official as a new reinforcement of Barcelona at any moment, while Matthias Lesor presented as the new basketball player of Panathinaikos, and there are rumors that other important players like Zeka Ledej and Dante Exum.

“Bježanija” did not like Tanjević at all, who thinks that after all that Partizan and Obradović did for them – they should have been a little more considerate, so he was too hasty and even compared them to “Wagnerovci”which is why he then announced himself again and apologized for the things he said.

“And in the hands of Mandušić Vuk, every gun will be deadly. Veliki Žoc, teach them how to use their own talent, they kiss the jersey in front of 20 thousand fans, out of love for the club, later they find a bigger bag, they part ways, and leave Žoc the opportunity to proves’. Big Željko!”, wrote Tanjević and then added:

“Partisans’ ‘Wagners’ are fleeing towards the west, they are already somewhere around the Walled Bridge, they remember the day when they kissed the jersey, in front of 20 thousand faithful fans. Love, how proud it sounds. They will show how much time already next year in the new ‘beloved’ jersey . We’ll see.”

During the entire season, Bogdan Tanjević followed Partizan’s games with great attention and often praised his colleague and friend Obradović, only to react with an apology that was accepted by the fans of the black and whites after harsh comments about his former basketball players.

“I’m sorry that I looked so hard on the players who left Partizan, because I believe that next year they would have avoided the fateful mistake of that fight in Madrid, which cost them, maybe even the title,” wrote the trophy coach.

.. Partizan’s “Wagnerovci” in a runaway from Partizan, already somewhere around Zidan Most, (which year reminds you of this?).. they will show how much they are WORTH, already next year, in the new “beloved” jersey.. we’ll see..!! — Bogdan Tanjevic (@BogdanTanjevic)June 28, 2023

