Home » Azimut invests in LIFTT: 38 million euros for the future of startups
Business

Azimut invests in LIFTT: 38 million euros for the future of startups

by admin
Azimut invests in LIFTT: 38 million euros for the future of startups

Azimuth, a global and independent group specializing in asset management, wealth management, investment banking and fintech, has announced that it has completed a Club Deal for investments in LIFTT. This is a Venture Capital holding whose president is the scientist and entrepreneur Stefano Buono.

Azimut’s investment was made through Azimut Direct Investment NewCleo SCSp and amounts to 38 million euro. The Club Deal, which was initially launched for 25 million euros and then extended due to strong demand, will allow investors to contribute to the development of companies, SMEs and startups. This will allow them to benefit from the growth of venture capital and the impact it has on the real economy.

See also  Apple doubles the number of Chinese suppliers pushing to switch to 100% renewable energy | HYPEBEAST

You may also like

Toyota’s Global Sales Surpass 4.93 Million Vehicles in...

Dax starts stable after record high

The Price of the Dollar Maintains its Positive...

Windtre is back on TV with the «Please...

29-year-old with €400 passive income: You can do...

GDP in Italy, growth achieved for 2023 limited...

503 Service Unavailable: Connection Timed Out Error encountered...

Economic figures – Eurozone economy grows slightly –...

Istat, slowdown in GDP: -0.3% in the second...

Intersport board member Frank Geisler on growth strategy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy