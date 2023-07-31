Azimut invests in LIFTT: 38 million euros for the future of startups

Azimuth, a global and independent group specializing in asset management, wealth management, investment banking and fintech, has announced that it has completed a Club Deal for investments in LIFTT. This is a Venture Capital holding whose president is the scientist and entrepreneur Stefano Buono.

Azimut’s investment was made through Azimut Direct Investment NewCleo SCSp and amounts to 38 million euro. The Club Deal, which was initially launched for 25 million euros and then extended due to strong demand, will allow investors to contribute to the development of companies, SMEs and startups. This will allow them to benefit from the growth of venture capital and the impact it has on the real economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

