Coup d’état in Niger, today’s news: two Italians blocked in Niamey

Situation still very tense in Niger after yesterday’s attempted coup. And among the people blocked after the coup d’état there are also two Italians. It is a pilot and an engineer for an aeronautical maintenance company in the province of Frosinone, the Heli World of Anagni. They are currently blocked in Niger where in recent days elements of the Presidential Guard have closed the accesses to the buildings of power and taken the Head of State hostage for what is the fourth coup since the birth of the country.

Niger, the impressive drone images of pro-coup protesters

The two civil helicopter specialists are in Niamey for maintenance on a series of aircraft for an oil company. They have been locked up in the hotel for three days and have received an invitation from the embassy not to go out or even look out the windows for fear of stray shots. The situation described today on the phone with the parent company of the company they work for is described as «very serious. There are thousands of people on the streets and shots are heard.” The pilot and the maintainer, as well as the other Italian and European civilian technicians present in the structure have asked to be evacuated as soon as possible and to be transferred to one of the military structures located nearby but at the moment the conditions do not seem to exist necessary security. «We are in constant contact with our staff and with the embassy – Domenico Beccidelli, administrator of Heli World and the Construction Center says from Anagni – but we are very worried about a situation of great tension. We would be much more relaxed if our staff were at least transferred to a more protected area.” The Democratic Party calls for immediate intervention by the government. “The situation is very worrying. This is why it is urgent that the government come to report to Parliament. It is necessary to understand the current political situation and above all to know the conditions in which our military stationed in that country, our cooperation operators, very active in Niger, and Italian citizens live”. Thus the senators of the Democratic Party of the Foreign Affairs commission, Alessandro Alfieri and Graziano Delrio. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that: «Italy is on the front line to face the crisis in Niger. I had telephone conversations with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell and with the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. We are working on a diplomatic solution to protect democracy. We constantly follow the Italians in Niger» writes the minister on twitter.

Difficult situation

The situation is very tense and complex. According to the coup plotters, France is using the situation for a military intervention, while in a tweet the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen underlines that «the EU and Niger share deep ties that have developed over decades. The unacceptable attack on the democratically elected government puts these ties at risk. I support the decisions of Ecowas and the active role of him for a rapid return to his post of President Bazoum ».

Online first photo of President Bazoum after coup

The first image of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted after the coup d’état has been published online: the image shows him smiling and in good health during a meeting with the president of neighboring Chad Mahamat Idriss Déby. The Guardian writes, quoting Déby’s post on Facebook, explaining that he went to Niger “to explore all the avenues and find a peaceful solution to the crisis”. The Chadian president also posted a photo of him with coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani, also smiling. According to some sources, Bazoum is being held in the presidential residence.

The Kremlin also intervenes in the case. Who says he is “in favor of the rapid restoration of the rule of law” in Niger and “the moderation of all parties so that there are no victims”. This was stated by Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, expressing “grave concern” about the situation in the African country.