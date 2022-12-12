The Azimut Group announced that it recorded positive net inflows of €531 million in November 2022.

“With this figure – reads the press release – funding since the beginning of the year amounts to €7.3 billion, of which around half has been directed to asset management products. Consequently, total assets including assets under administration stood at €86.9 billion at the end of November, of which €55.4 billion refer to assets under management”.

Gabriele Blei, CEO of the Group, commented:

“Our customers continue to place their trust in our innovative product offering, as evidenced by raising over €115m in the private markets segment of

this month and by more than 1.7 billion euros since the beginning of the year. In November, inflows were mainly driven by the Infrastructure & Real Assets ESG ELTIF, which enables our broader client base to invest in infrastructure projects that can generate a measurable and positive social or environmental impact, and by the Azimut Private Escalator fund 1, a product that gradually increases exposure to private market investments over time”.

Blei continued, noting that, “with total net inflows of over €531m in November, we are approaching the upper end of our target of €6-8bn for the full year. Thanks to the strong commitment of our Global Asset Management Team and the significant positive contribution of funding, total assets are

increased by 5% from the beginning of the year, despite the strongly negative performance of the markets. Furthermore, we outperformed the Fideuram index of Italian mutual funds by +170bps in 2022, following the particularly positive performance of several funds, such as the AZ Allocation – Balanced FoF (€1.3bn AuM) which achieved a return of +17.23% year-to-date, and the AZ Allocation – Dynamic FoF (€1.7 billion AuM) which returned +2.05% year-to-date for our clients. We are very satisfied with these results because they highlight the solidity of our global and diversified platform even in such a complex market context and allow us to look to the future with confidence”.