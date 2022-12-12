Three external points that the Gialloblù have been missing since 17 September last (1-3 in Ascoli, Parma’s only away win before the one in Lombardy). However, Brescia’s bad moment continues: only one home victory in the last seven games and overtaking Parma, now fifth with Ternana.

Revolution on both sides. The home coach, Clotet, remains faithful to the 4-4-2 formation but replaces five men compared to last Thursday’s away match in Cosenza, changing goalkeepers, leaving Jallow, Papetti, Bertagnolo and Bianchi on the bench but relaunching from the start – among others – Cistana and Benali. Similar approach also by Pecchia: four substitutions for him but above all a change from 4-2-3-1 to a more compact 4-3-3 with Vazquez false nine and the Man-Tutino duo on his sides.

THE MATCH

—

The first half belongs entirely to Parma. The first ring of the match came in the 7th minute at the end of a scrum in the Brescia area which ended with a goal by Vazquez, canceled due to a touch by the Italian-Argentine playmaker on goalkeeper Lezzerini. Orphans of English, the guests unlock the match just after the quarter of an hour, in the 16th minute, thanks to Man’s 4th league goal: Vazquez slots in for Valenti who takes advantage of a collective inattention from the Brescia defense and serves the Romanian, Lezzerini good at piercing with a weak but precise left foot, not reactive. 10′ later it was Parma again who made themselves dangerous, nearly doubling their lead with Vazquez stopped by a providential intervention from Mangraviti. Brescia struggled, appearing slow and composed in attacking actions and inattentive in the defensive phase, and in the 36th minute Man nearly scored a personal brace: splendid throw without looking from the jewel Bernabé and 40-metre sprint from the offensive winger, who arrives in the box Brescia, kicks around but only hits the post. The first fraction ends with Parma ahead in terms of goals and regrets. In the second half, Brescia timidly tried to launch themselves into Parma’s half, and the right opportunity arrived in the 61st minute: Van de Looi sent in towards Ayé, Del Prato screwed up and the ball went past Chichizola. A millimeter offside position, however, nullifies everything keeping the result on 0-1. Clotet looks for the breakthrough with a triple substitution by inserting Labojko, Galazzi and Bianchi, Pecchia covers himself with more substance instead of the quality of the offensive men (outside Bernabé, Tutino and Man). In the meantime, a very thick fog descends on the Rigamonti and makes it difficult even for the players on the field to see. Brescia tries without the right conviction, Parma closes but in the 84th minute Moreo almost equalizes with a header just over the crossbar. When time expired, however, it was the guests who doubled up and closed the accounts with Pecchia’s moves: substitute Coulibaly served the other substitute Bonny, who was very good at overcoming two opponents and backing his first championship goal into the net. Parma rises to 26 points, a Brescia that is ugly and contested by its fans collapses to 7th place. And Clotet’s bench at risk.