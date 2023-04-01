Sergio Azzolari is the new CEO of Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli announces the appointment of Sergio Azzolari to CEO of the maison. Azzolari, a long-term executive, an expert in the fashion and luxury industry, will take office on 2 April and will report to the board of Cavalli.

“Finding the right partner to work with to lead Roberto Cavalli in its growth path, it has been a primary objective for me in recent months – comments the president of Lust, Hussain Sajwaniowner of the maison – and I’m thrilled about that Sergio Azzolari has agreed to join our talented team. He is a skilled leader who is passionate about consumer insight and has an articulate understanding of the dynamics of building global brands in omnichannel contexts. These skills, combined with his teamwork style, his experience in transformation processes and his determination for results, will give us a great advantage to move forward towards the future of the brand”.

Azzolari he has significant expertise in development projects, having worked with some of the leading global brands, as well as diverse experience of distribution channels, including e-commerce, wholesale and direct retail. Sergio Azzolari he recently served as CEO of DSquared2first in-house CEO for the brand since 2017.

Prior to his experience with DSquared2, Azzolari held numerous executive leadership roles within the group Tod’s, Luxottica e Missoni increasing their knowledge of the Asian, American and European markets through all aspects of retail, marketing and product development. Since the acquisition by the Damac group and under the creative direction of Fausto PuglisiRoberto Cavalli has recorded significant double-digit year-over-year growth.

“Roberto Cavalli – he claims Sergio Azzolari – is one of the world‘s biggest fashion icons and a brand I’ve admired for many years. It’s an incredible opportunity for me to collaborate with mister Sajwani and together develop this project, strengthened by 50 years of tradition and innovation. The brand has huge potential worldwide and I couldn’t be more excited to lead the next phase of growth together with the team.”

