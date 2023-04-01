The former president of Kosovo Hashim Thaci, considered a hero by his countrymen for driving the 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule which led to independence, will be tried on Monday for alleged war crimes since Special Tribunal set up in The Hague. The indictment dates back to November 2020, when 54-year-old Thaçi was charged with ten counts of crimes against humanity including persecution, murder, torture and enforced disappearance of people during the uprising.