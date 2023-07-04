Home » Bad language at Maxxi, Sgarbi: “Am I sexist? Grillo has a rapist son”
Bad language at Maxxi, Sgarbi: "Am I sexist? Grillo has a rapist son"

Bad language at Maxxi, Sgarbi: “Am I sexist? Grillo has a rapist son”

Bad language at Maxxi, Sgarbi: “I was there as an actor, not as an undersecretary”

Vittorio Sgarbi interviewed by The reason after the controversies that followed his participation in the inaugural event of the Maxxi museum in Rome, he goes very hard with the son of Beppe Grillo. He doesn’t even spare Calenda and Bonelli of the Verdi and even throws a dig at his friend Morgan.

“It is a paradox that after ten days a controversy emerges that no one had noticed. There were applause, autographs, selfies… it was a show requested by (Alessandro) Giuli a Morgan who asked me questions, which are his not mine. The problem is Morgan’s, not mine. I was there as an actor, I wasn’t there as an undersecretary so I agree with Sangiuliano but the context is that of who is reciting something. It was a show, sexism has nothing to do with it. They weren’t officially said things.

Il sexism you can apply it to abusive behavior by a husband against his wife, you cannot apply it to creativity and art. Grillo has a son who raped a girl, it seems to me that the problem concerns the 5 Stars and the fuck you party. Shame on you Bonelli and Calenda for the pornography of their political activity. Calenda’s political activity is pornographic and Bonelli’s is violence against the landscape, of wind turbines, so I would worry about what they do, not what happens on a theater stage.

Sexism is unequal behavior between men and women. I feel that women are bigger than men So what do I have to tell her? There is no problem. Here it was a game, an amusement otherwise Battisti’s song “10 girls for me” would be censored”.

