Bad weather decree, 2 billion allocated. Ok to De Gennaro commander Gdf

Flood in Emilia Romagna, CDM concluded. Meloni’s intervention

It ended cabinet called to pass the decree law bad weather. “I would like to talk about the measures approved, which offer the first important responses to the territories affected by the flood in Emilia Romagna” said the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, at the table with the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini and the social partners of the region.

“The decree law provides for the suspension of the terms relating to tax and social security payments until 31 August. SOn the issue of utilities, the suspension by Arera was approved. As far as mortgages are concerned, there is no need for a standard. This is confirmed by the memorandum of understanding with Abi on the suspension of mortgages in the event of calamitous events” said Meloni.

