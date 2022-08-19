Listen to the audio version of the article

Part of the damage count in the areas hit by the wave of bad weather that mainly hit Tuscany, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto. The first estimates start from the Ligurian Levant, the scene of storm surges yesterday 18 August, winds over 100 km / h and hailstorms. Two million euros is the approximate amount of damage suffered by Sestri Levante after the bad weather, with the mayor Valentina Ghio explaining: “With the technicians of the municipality and the councilors we carried out an inspection for a first check of the damage suffered in schools, parks , retirement home, lighting and the estimate is over one million euros. Then there are the private individuals from hoteliers to bathing establishments, to traders, to the hundreds of citizens and tourists who have had their cars damaged. So the figure could double ».

Tuscany: 5,500 users without electricity

In Tuscany, the region that counts the two victims due to bad weather, a man and a woman hit by trees in the province of Lucca and Carrara, there are still about 5,500 users without electricity. The president of the region Eugenio Giani updates the situation on Facebook: «The repairs by Enel went on all night and on more than 27,000,000 users without electricity, 21,500 have been reactivated and are working on those that remain. All night he continued the work of our regional system. At this moment there are thunderstorms scattered on the sea in front of the coast, in the morning they should enter and transit inland areas in the afternoon, the yellow alert remains for now until 20 today ». «The terrible bad weather of these hours has put dozens of establishments and hotel tour operators in great difficulty. Very complex situations to manage in places crowded with tourists, ”he added.

Heavily damaged crops

Trees felled, greenhouses uprooted by the wind, fields under water due to storms, hailstorms and tornadoes that hit the central-northern regions in patches and caused incalculable damage to agriculture. Coldiretti asks to verify the conditions for the state of calamity in agricultural areas affected by the fury of the climate that has severely damaged the crops. To suffer from the violent weather change – underlines the association – were mainly the seasonal crops at a time when the harvest and the harvest of summer fruit and vegetables are in progress and in autumn that of olives will begin.

In Piedmont hail and wind struck in the area of ​​Baraggia (Biella), Bellinzago and Caltignaga in the province of Novara with damage to the rice while in Emilia in the Parma area very violent hailstorms hit Bedonia and Fontanellato, and in the Modena area the strong wind caused a substantial part of the abbot pears fell to the ground with losses of up to 50% in some farms and several roofed warehouses.

Damage to pears, corn and some buildings has also begun in Romagna in the Ferrara area, while the fury of the storm destroyed greenhouses and watermelon crops and broke through roofs. In Liguria there was considerable damage in the Tigullio including the first hinterland where the olive, viticultural and horticultural crops were affected by the hail but also the structures, especially as regards the glass in the greenhouses.