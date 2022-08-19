Home Sports European Championships in Monaco: Jacobs stops, no 4×100 relay
European Championships in Monaco: Jacobs stops, no 4×100 relay

European Championships in Monaco: Jacobs stops, no 4×100 relay

The Olympic champion stops again. Marcell Jacobs felt a pain in the warm-up before the 4×100 battery and realized it was impossible to race.

The relay faces the first round without him who felt a hardening in his calf after the 100 meters won on Tuesday. He seemed to have recovered but after a stretch a few minutes from the start the pain was evident again. He is replaced by Polanco who tried the changes yesterday afternoon and was the alternative from the start. For a long time Jacobs was in doubt, there was the possibility of making him recover completely and keep him for the final but the relay was already without Tortu, engaged in the final of the 200 meters, and Desalu, tried by the elimination, always in the 200 meters , of the day before.

