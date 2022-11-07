Compared with gasoline and other fuels, hydrogen is environmentally friendly in addition to being renewable. The economic and environmental benefits of applying hydrogen to internal combustion engine fuels are equally huge.

A few days ago, we learned from BAIC official that BAIC’s first hydrogen internal combustion engine was successfully ignited in the internal combustion engine laboratory of Beijing University of Technology.

It is understood that the project is jointly developed by BAIC Research Institute and Beijing University of Technology. experiment result shows,At present, the thermal efficiency of the prototype has exceeded 43% after the first ignition, and it can reach 45% after optimization.

This hydrogen internal combustion engine is based on the remodeled 1.5T engine that won the “China Heart” top ten engine. Key technologies such as valve seats have laid the foundation for the subsequent performance optimization of hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines.

BAIC Motor launched the 1.5T engine of the magic nuclear power platform last year, mass-produced with VGT supercharger technology, with a maximum power of 138 kW and a maximum torque of 305 N m. The success of this hydrogen fuel ignition also makes the engine suitable for use. The scene is wider.

It is understood that after the BAIC hydrogen internal combustion engine is put into mass production, it will be mounted on commercial vehicles in fixed line usage scenarios within the BAIC Group for demonstration operations.At the same time, the product will also be installed in the extended-range hybrid passenger car developed by the Group.

