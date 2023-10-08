Home » Baichuan Intelligence Unveils New Closed Source Model: The Launch of Baichuan 53B
Business

Baichuan Intelligence Unveils New Closed Source Model: The Launch of Baichuan 53B

by admin

Beijing-based Baichuan Intelligent Unveils New Large Model “53B”

Beijing, China – August 8, 2022 – Baichuan Intelligent, the emerging leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, unveiled its latest large model, “53B,” on Monday. Following the successful release of Baichuan-7B and Baichuan-13B a few months ago, the company’s third large model aims to further expand their product matrix.

Baichuan-7B and Baichuan-13B garnered positive reviews and were widely adopted by numerous companies. According to Wang Xiaochuan, CEO of Baichuan Intelligent, over 150 companies have already applied to use the company’s open-source models. This success motivated the development of the new large model, Baichuan 53B.

Baichuan 53B incorporates the knowledge and experience gained from the previous two models. The model boasts high-quality, diverse, and hierarchical pre-training data, which significantly enhance its training capabilities. Moreover, Baichuan has leveraged the support of Sogou’s genes to integrate search capabilities into the large model. This addition empowers users to optimize their search experience, improving intention understanding and user prompts.

Baichuan has also implemented alignment adjustment, multi-objective optimization, and multi-RM fusion technologies into the 53B model. These advancements enhance the model’s effectiveness and reliability, ensuring better performance and accuracy.

However, the most significant change with the new model is Baichuan’s decision to make it closed source. Unlike the previous two models, which were open-source, Baichuan 53B will be proprietary. Wang Xiaochuan explained that the larger scale and higher deployment cost of the model necessitated this change. The company believes that a closed-source approach will provide a simpler interface and greater convenience for customers compared to an open-source model.

See also  Landi Renzo focuses on hydrogen for sustainable trucks

When asked about the shift from open source to closed source, Wang Xiaochuan emphasized the variety of opportunities in today’s market. He revealed that Baichuan’s future plans extend beyond small business operations and consumer-facing products. The company aims to explore the potential of To B services and other business opportunities.

Earlier this year, Wang Xiaochuan announced that Baichuan would release a large model with a parameter level exceeding 50 billion by Q3 2022. Surpassing expectations, the company has achieved this milestone ahead of schedule. This achievement raises speculation about whether Baichuan can fulfill its promise to benchmark against ChatGPT3.5 by the end of the year, as mentioned in April.

Baichuan’s strategy execution and funding have also been successful. The company recently completed its second round of financing, achieving a valuation of approximately $500 million. With these accomplishments, Baichuan is making steady progress towards becoming a unicorn in the large-model AI industry.

Leifeng.com recently conducted an in-depth interview with Wang Xiaochuan to delve into his entrepreneurial journey over the past six months. The interview covers topics like team recruitment, building a successful AI company, and Wang Xiaochuan’s insights into the future of breaking latest news (Artificial General Intelligence) business. The full article will be released soon on Leifeng.com.

Readers interested in discussing AI and exchanging knowledge are also welcome to connect with the author, William Dong, on WeChat (account: william_dong).

Please note that unauthorized reproduction of this article from Leifeng.com is strictly prohibited. Refer to the reprint instructions for further details.

You may also like

Although ARD broadcasters are canceling them: ZDF is...

Segre-Seymandi: peace made on the money taken from...

The Role of Perception in Achieving True Motion...

Japan: CEO Blackrock optimistic about new “economic miracle”

Redemptions in Chinese Bond Market Raise Concerns of...

Report: VW top managers should return from home...

Suzuki V-Strom 800Se, how it is made and...

Driving Corporate Cultivation and R&D Investment Goals: A...

Markus Söder is in a dilemma of his...

The climate risk is worth 10 billion euros...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy