City Invests Over 13,000 Police Officers to Ensure Safety during Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holiday

Quanzhou Ensures Safety and Order during Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays

Quanzhou, October 8 – In an effort to ensure the safety and security of citizens and tourists during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, the city of Quanzhou has deployed over 13,000 police officers to enhance security measures at 54 A-level scenic spots, popular internet celebrity check-in areas, and other tourist destinations. Additionally, comprehensive safety supervision and management have been implemented for large-scale events, resulting in a harmonious and orderly environment.

The Quanzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau stated that the city has prioritized the well-being of its residents and visitors throughout the holiday period. With the deployment of thousands of police officers, security has been strengthened in areas where large numbers of tourists gather, such as famous attractions and internet celebrity hotspots. By maintaining order and ensuring the implementation of safety protocols, all 53 major events in the city have been executed seamlessly.

To effectively prevent and control any potential risks, the public security organs have coordinated patrol periods and designated road sections, significantly increasing police attendance and management rates. A total of 25,000 police officers and 18,000 social forces focused on patrol prevention and control measures. During their efforts, they interrogated 11,000 suspicious individuals and more than 8,000 suspicious vehicles, resulting in the crackdown of 30 ongoing crimes and the subsequent arrest of 37 suspects.

In terms of traffic management, the public security and traffic police departments have proactively addressed potential hazards in key road sections, including water and cliffs, sharp bends, steep slopes, accident-prone areas, and construction zones. Implementing measures such as speed limits, warning signs, traffic markings, and speed bumps, they have effectively reduced the risk of accidents. Moreover, in collaboration with map navigation platforms such as AutoNavi and Baidu, convenient travel and transportation guides were made available to assist tourists during the holiday period. Intelligent planning encouraged the use of the “P+R+R” transfer mode to explore the ancient city. Over 1.12 million people were provided with this important information. Furthermore, “highland linkage” traffic control measures were implemented 36 times, resulting in the significant decrease of all four traffic accident indexes compared to the previous year. The city experienced no long-term or large-scale traffic jams.

By prioritizing the safety and security of its citizens and visitors, Quanzhou has successfully ensured a peaceful and well-organized Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday season. The efforts of the city’s police officers, in collaboration with various departments, have led to a positive and safe experience for all.

