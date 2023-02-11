[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, February 10, 2023]ChatGPT, a chat robot developed by the American company OpenAI, became popular and quickly ignited a great melee in the field of AI in the world. Chinese tech giants Baidu and Alibaba have announced that they are both developing similar products. Chinese netizens pointed out that it is difficult to get rid of the suspicion of imitation, and even ridiculed that Chinese AI needs to preset too many sensitive words, and the robot “can’t tell the truth.”

ChatGPT, an American artificial intelligence product, became popular after it was released at the end of November last year. The bigwigs of China‘s Internet technology companies can’t sit still. Baidu, Ali and even JD.com have followed suit and announced that they are developing or will soon develop products similar to ChatGPT.

First, Baidu announced on Tuesday (February 7) that the ChatGPT-like project “ERNIE Bot” (ERNIE Bot) developed by the company will complete its internal testing in March this year and open to the public.

The announcement declares: Baidu has layouts in application architectures such as artificial intelligence chips, deep learning frameworks, and large-scale model search. Its knowledge-enhanced Wenxin model ERNIE has cross-modal and cross-language semantic understanding and generation capabilities. .

Following on the heels of Baidu, Alibaba Group told Reuters on Wednesday (8th) that it is developing a Chatgpt-style artificial intelligence tool that is currently being tested within the company.

Even JD.com, which is mainly engaged in comprehensive online shopping malls, has come to join in the fun. Its vice president He Xiaodong recently stated that JD.com “has rich scenarios and high-quality data” in the field of ChatGPT. In the future, JD.com will be committed to making “ChatGPT The methods and technical points” are integrated into the company’s products and services, so as to “promote the industrial implementation of artificial intelligence” and so on.

However, Chinese netizens at home and abroad are not optimistic about the prospects of such AI projects of Chinese technology companies.

On the Internet social platform, some Chinese netizens posted a post mockingly saying: “Such a cutting-edge technology must be copycat! However, the Chinese version of ChatGPT may need to set up a huge prohibited lexicon. Too many red lines, will it make the copycat chat robot words Doesn’t express what he wants, or keeps talking about him?”

Some netizens questioned: “Maybe Chinese robots can track users and call the police?”

Another netizen ridiculed: “If the robot suddenly made a reactionary statement, wouldn’t the engineer who developed this AI product be in trouble?”

Unexpectedly, a netizen followed up and pointed out: “Chinese robots can’t tell the truth!”

It is worth mentioning that while China‘s leading technology Internet companies have announced that they have launched a layout around ChatGPT technology, some small and medium-sized enterprises, small program developers and even official account operators have heard the news and launched the copycat version of “ChatGPT”. “arbitrage.

According to a report by Sina Finance on February 9, because domestic users cannot directly register and log in to the genuine ChatGPT, there have been many products that imitate the function of ChatGPT on the WeChat official account platform. For example: WeChat public account “Super AI”, “GPT answer” and “GPT artificial intelligence question answering tool”, etc.

These “ChatGPT-like products” are either self-proclaimed as “free ChatGPT Chinese WX version”, or they are connected to the ChatGPT open interface at the back end. There is even a WeChat account directly named “ChatGPT-Open-AI”. Its LOGO design is also highly similar to OpenAI’s real ChaGPT.

However, the technical performance of such blatant counterfeit products is far from the real ChaGPT. It can be found that the answers given by such products are often ridiculously wrong.

For example: a counterfeit product “GPT XX” that charges a lot of money, when answering the question of the population of China in 2022, it gave the population data of China as of July 2020; No. “Such a simple question, “GPT XX” will give the wrong answer.

According to a report by Sina Finance, among the many domestic manufacturers that provide ChatGPT imitation services, a few manufacturers register ChatGPT accounts in batches, and then forward user questions to ChatGPT through interface technology, and then forward real replies to users. site to make money. However, most of the imitators enter the market with an arbitrage mentality, using the banner of “ChatGPT Chinese version” to make money and arbitrage. “No matter in terms of product pricing or technical realization, it is not enough to support long-term development.”

