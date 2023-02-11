Hubei Daily News (Reporter Wang Lilue, Correspondent E Wenlu) Baiyun and Yellow Crane have been passed down through the ages, and high mountains and flowing waters find friends. On February 10, guests and friends from all over the world gathered in Wuhan, Hubei Province to participate in the Investment Signing Conference of Hubei’s key cultural and tourism projects. On that day, 62 key cultural and tourism projects were signed, with a total amount of 112.5 billion yuan.

The beauty of Zhong Ling, the beautiful scenery, the charm of Jingfeng and Chu, and a long history. The Hubei cultural and tourism promotional film “Extremely Chutian Loves Hubei”, which was broadcast on the conference site, attracted the guests’ praise. “Hubei has a profound cultural heritage and rich tourism resources. The high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry has given everyone full confidence in investing in Hubei. The local government continues to optimize the business environment and respect entrepreneurs. We have been deeply involved in the development of cultural tourism in Hubei, and we are deeply touched. In the future, we will continue to pay attention, Dedicate ourselves to the high-quality development of Hubei, and work together to write a new chapter.” said Yin Min, project director of Shanghai Jingyu Lvmama Group.

On the same day, key cultural and tourism projects such as Huaqiang Fangte Xiaogan project, Wuhan Impression Green Forest Tourist Area project, and Xianning Chibi Yangloudong Guochao Premium Cultural and Creative Park were successfully signed. Among them, the first phase of the Yichang World Tourism City Construction Project with a total investment of 15 billion yuan and a contract value of 10.535 billion yuan has attracted much attention. It is understood that the first phase of the Yichang World Tourist City construction project is adjacent to the Gezhouba Water Conservancy Project, the first dam of the Yangtze River, including the comprehensive development of cultural and tourism projects in the two islands and one bay area, Yichang Quyuan Cultural Industry Park and other projects.

According to Song Pengcheng, deputy general manager of Yichang Transportation and Tourism Industry Development Group Co., Ltd., the project is located in Xiling District, the cultural and commercial center of Yichang, which will help improve the energy level of Yichang, and also help Yichang transform from a tourist city to an urban tourism. Help achieve the goal of world famous tourism city.

“The projects signed at the Cultural Tourism Investment Promotion Conference are mainly projects that make up for the shortcomings of Yichang’s tourism development.” Su Haitao, director of the Yichang Culture and Tourism Bureau, said that as a well-known tourist city, Yichang has excellent natural landscapes and rich history and culture. Relatively speaking, Yichang’s urban tourism still needs to be further improved. The key point of the tens of billions of projects signed this time is to make up for the shortcomings of urban tourism and add some immersive tourism projects, so that tourists will have a different experience when they come to Yichang. experience.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the contracted project, the development trend of “cultural tourism +” industrial integration is obvious, the cross-business layout of cultural tourism continues to expand, the integration of agriculture and tourism, sports and tourism, tea and tourism, industry and cultural tourism There are a total of more than 10 fusion projects. Secondly, the construction of cultural and tourism complexes is popular, and many urban renewal projects have attracted capital to build large-scale cultural and tourism complexes, such as transforming old factories and old buildings into cultural and tourism complexes, creating new urban cultural landmarks and new business districts for cultural and tourism consumption. In addition, leisure, vacation and health care projects are popular with capital. Yichang, Xiangyang, Huanggang and other cities have attracted investment to build a number of cultural health care and vacation projects. The investment of each project is more than 1 billion yuan, and multiple projects exceed 3 billion yuan; immersive experience New formats such as cultural tourism, digitalization of cultural tourism, and animation and cultural creation have also attracted extensive attention from capital, and the number of projects has increased.





