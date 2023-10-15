Balcony power plant cheaper: You can get this system for 299 euros

Balcony power plants no longer cost a fortune, but really cheap offers are still rare. PR/Business Insider

You can currently purchase an 800-watt balcony power plant from Dealclub for less than the usual purchase price for the self-sufficiency electricity bundle. Spoiler: Although the term “balcony power plant” suggests it, you can also use it without a balcony. Instead of 500.00 euros, the solar module with inverter and AC adapter currently only costs 299.00 euros. The price applies to self-collection in Sottrum between Bremen and Hamburg – alternatively, shipping costs of 69.00 euros will be added. If you want to buy a photovoltaic balcony power plant more cheaply to offset the increased cost of living or are interested in generating your own electricity, should take a look at the mini photovoltaic system here*.

These days, as costs are climbing in all areas, many people are driven by the desire to buy a balcony power plant more cheaply. The economy does not promise much optimism and the increase in… Cost of living is not only noticeable on the supermarket shelf, but also on the electricity bill. Fortunately, there are more and more offers for mini photovoltaic systems and a lot is also happening in terms of government funding for balcony power plants.

Nevertheless, the purchase price for the plug-and-play systems often does not stimulate the impulse to immediately start self-supplying electricity. But if you search a little, you’ll occasionally find a good deal. One of them includes an 800 watt balcony power station consisting of double solar module, inverter and AC adapter and it is can currently be found on the Dealclub website*. If you pick up the ensemble in Sottrum, directly on the A1 between Bremen and Hamburg, you save shipping costs. Upon delivery, shipping costs of EUR 69.00 will be added to the purchase price – but even in this case, the home photovoltaic system should still be considered a bargain. We took a closer look at the offer.

If you want a balcony power plant cheaper, you don’t have to spend a fortune – but is the output enough?

If you also have a slumbering desire (or have already awakened) to build a balcony power plant, look no further the compact mini photovoltaic system at Dealclub* not a wasted one. In addition to the double solar module from Ja-Solar, an inverter from Deye is included, which you can switch from 600 watts to 800 watts depending on your preference. This means that the system is in a good range on the output side. If you would like to get a complete picture of the system, you can find the technical specifications a little further down.

Assessment: Is the balcony power plant worth it?

The module mentioned here is a solar panel with bifacial, i.e. two-faced glass. This means that the sunlight is “captured” from two sides. All module variants perform well in direct sunlight. If it doesn’t happen, bifacial glass will have its big moment. Because it absorbs light from two sides, which means it can also translate the ambient light well. This means that the performance does not plummet when the sun is less bright. The maximum output power is 800 watts, which means that the plug-in solar system can make a noticeable contribution to self-sufficiency in electricity. As a rule of thumb, it is usually stated that a 600 watt system can lead to savings of around 240.00 euros per year.

Very important: If you decide to operate your own balcony power plant and generate electricity yourself, you must definitely enter this into the market master data register Federal Network Agency register. According to paragraph 95, non-registered use can result in a fine of up to 50,000.00 euros.

All features of the Yes solar module at a glance

425 Wp 108 monocrystalline cells 1100 mm Cable length 1.6mm Front glass/back glass MC4-EVO2A / QC 4.10-35 Connector Efficiency: 21.5 >#/li### Dimensions: 1722 × 1134 × 30 mm Weight: 21.5 kilograms Twelve years Product guarantee 30 year performance guarantee

All features of the Deye inverter at a glance

Material: Aluminum Color: Gray Output power: max. 600 watts STC input power: 210 – 500 W (per string) Max. peak efficiency: 96.9 >#/li### MPPT voltage range: 25 – 55 V DC operating temperature : -40 °C to +65 °C Input current: Max. 2x 13 A Short-circuit current: Max. 2x 19.5 A Output voltage: 230 V AC, 50/60 Hz Rated output current: 2.6 A Equipment: PLC, Zigbee, WLAN connections: 1 x Betteri BC01 connector, 2 x MC4 connectors (+/-) (for 2 solar panels)

