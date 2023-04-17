Banca Finint: net profit up 5% equal to 15.8 million euro

Consolidated gross profit of 22.8 million euros, up 9.4% compared to the 20.8 million euros of 2021 and net profit of 15.8 million euros, up 5% compared to the 15, 1 million euros in 2021.
These are some of the results Banca Finint which approved the consolidated financial statements for 2022. “The results for 2022 were above expectations”: declared Enrico Marchi, Chairman of the Banca Finint Group.
“This was the year of the full integration of Finint Private Bank (formerly Banca Consulia) and Finint Revalue, two assets that have allowed us to grow and expand our perimeter in private banking and to enhance services around the large market of impaired and non-performing loans. We have thus been able to add to our already rich portfolio of services two elements which allow us to
grow to be ever closer to businesses, territories and entrepreneurs.