Banca Finint: net profit up 5% equal to 15.8 million euro

Consolidated gross profit of 22.8 million euros, up 9.4% compared to the 20.8 million euros of 2021 and net profit of 15.8 million euros, up 5% compared to the 15, 1 million euros in 2021.

These are some of the results Banca Finint which approved the consolidated financial statements for 2022. “The results for 2022 were above expectations”: declared Enrico Marchi, Chairman of the Banca Finint Group.