Home » Banca Finint: net profit up 5% equal to 15.8 million euro
Business

Banca Finint: net profit up 5% equal to 15.8 million euro

by admin
Banca Finint: net profit up 5% equal to 15.8 million euro

Consolidated gross profit of 22.8 million euros, up 9.4% compared to the 20.8 million euros of 2021 and net profit of 15.8 million euros, up 5% compared to the 15, 1 million euros in 2021.

These are some of the results Banca Finint which approved the consolidated financial statements for 2022. “The results for 2022 were above expectations”: declared Enrico Marchi, Chairman of the Banca Finint Group.

“This was the year of the full integration of Finint Private Bank (formerly Banca Consulia) and Finint Revalue, two assets that have allowed us to grow and expand our perimeter in private banking and to enhance services around the large market of impaired and non-performing loans. We have thus been able to add to our already rich portfolio of services two elements which allow us to
grow to be ever closer to businesses, territories and entrepreneurs.

See also  Relieved U.S. Allows South Korean Chip Duo

You may also like

Digital payments, Nexi flies with the maxi offer...

Giusy Meloni, Milan’s Diletta Leotta: Euro-goal in the...

Tunisia: soon a business forum with Italian companies

Occupational safety and health, towards a new agreement...

Istat, inflation slows in March thanks to the...

The sale of PartnerRe sends Exor flying: in...

Crude oil prices have obvious support as OPEC+...

Transportation bonus 60 euros, from income requirements to...

The uncertain outcome of President Macron’s visit to...

Stock exchanges today 17 April: the markets are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy